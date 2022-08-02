Hot, humid and breezy Tuesday with heat indices possibly reaching the triple digits

Monday left us with plentiful sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s, however Tuesday brings a big change.
The first change to note is that winds will be coming out of the south instead of the northwest which is giving us that warm southern air. Sticking with the winds it will be a gusty Tuesday with wind speeds ranging 5-15mph and gusts in the upper 20s.
The winds will give us a little relief from the sweaty feel outdoors as heat index values try to push 100°. Highs will be in the low 90s on Tuesday.
Luckily our chances of rain are diminishing on Tuesday. Rainfall will now track further up to our north and any bits that try to make it into the Coulee Region on Tuesday night will fizzle out. That being said, a brief overnight shower or storm cannot be ruled out for counties north of I-90. The severe weather threat mostly lies north of the Coulee region. Lows will be in the upper 70s.
Heading into Wednesday out next rain chance arrives on Wednesday by 7a.m. We can expect showers and thunderstorms, but organized severe weather is not expected at this time.
Highs will be in the low 90s once again on Wednesday with a muggy feel. Showers and storms moving along a cold front will exit in the afternoon on Wednesday and then we will see decreasing clouds.
Sunshine makes its return on Thursday with cooler, comfortable highs in the low to mid 80s.
More sunshine is in store for Friday with a bit warmer highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday will be off to a great start before afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast and will be on and off through the weekend.