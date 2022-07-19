Hot, humid & breezy with a few isolated storms in the mix

Monday made for a hot, yet beautiful start to the work week with highs reaching the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday will be similar, but there are a few shots at rain we could see. Highs will be in the low 90s once again on Tuesday.
A few slight chances of rain swing by around 11am, but this first round of showers will break up as they continue moving through the Coulee Region. If the Coulee Region get rain, that will restrict our temperatures from reaching their potential.
After the first round of showers, a cold front will usher in storms Tuesday evening where we could see a few more rain chances. Some of these storms could even become strong to severe. Areas along I-90 and to the north have a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms. Threats include strong winds and hail. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4", areas that see thunderstorms could reach slightly higher totals.
Temps will still feel quite warm heading into Tuesday night with lows near 70.
Wednesday will start partly cloudy with cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday brings sunshine and highs in the 90s. These hot and humid conditions will stick around through the weekend.
A slight chance of showers arrives late Friday with more moderate chances through the weekend.