Hot on Tuesday.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region shows more heat.

Warm Monday...

Temperatures pushed up into the 90s to start the work week. Another day in the 90s should follow for Tuesday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-03T154728.430.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-03T154725.877.png

Rain is due to arrive...

The chances of rain and t-storms will increase for Tuesday through Wednesday. This is much needed rainfall for the area.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-07-03T154732.609.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-03T154720.761.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-03T154723.181.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

