Hot on Tuesday.

Warm Monday...
Temperatures pushed up into the 90s to start the work week. Another day in the 90s should follow for Tuesday.
Rain is due to arrive...
The chances of rain and t-storms will increase for Tuesday through Wednesday. This is much needed rainfall for the area.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden