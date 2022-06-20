Hot start to the week.

Weather looking good...
Another scorcher for the area to start the week. Highs were in the 90s, even close to triple digits.
Heat through Tuesday…
We will hang on to this summer pattern through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 90s, which is well above the normal for the first day or two of summer.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Thursday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will be in place through the week.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden