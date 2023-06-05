 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hot start to the week.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see above average temperatures.

Sunshine dominates…

Another scorcher in the Coulee Region as highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-05T204305.506.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-06-05T204315.939.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-05T204307.863.png
Allergy Forecast xo (22).png

T-showers possible…

Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up through Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly.

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-05T204321.592.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

