Hot weather another day

Showers...
More much needed rain fell on the Coulee Region last night and early today. Over an inch in many cases helps a lot. Afternoon sun helped highs into the 80s and humidity is climbing.
Very hot Thursday…
A Heat Advisory will be in effect Thursday from noon until 8 PM. Values will reach above 100 degrees in many places, so stay cool and hydrated.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden