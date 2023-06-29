There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. Read here for the drier details of the next week or so.
Hot weather returns.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today