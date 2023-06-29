 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued
an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Particulates and Ozone.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hot weather returns.

There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. Read here for the drier details of the next week or so.

