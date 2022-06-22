Hot weather will become more tolerable.

Cooler Wednesday...
Yesterday was another scorcher for the area. Highs were well into the 90s, even close to triple digits. Milwaukee hit a high of 100 degrees, and that is a rarity.
Cold front swings in…
Highs Wednesday will roll back to the 80s, which is near to above normal. Northwesterly winds have certainly tapped into cooler air.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Thursday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will take a break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden