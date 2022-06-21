 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot weather will cool off later this week.

Heat will cool off...

It was another scorcher for the area. Highs were well into the 90s, even close to triple digits.

Logger Forecasts xo (2).png
Highs Today xo (11).png
Heat Advisory xo.png

Cold front swings in…

We will hang on to this summer pattern through tonight. Highs Wednesday will roll back to the 80s, which is near to above normal.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (15).png

Showers return for the later parts of the week...

There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Thursday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will be in place through the week.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (12).png

Medium range trends…

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (12).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

