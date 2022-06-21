Hot weather will cool off later this week.

Heat will cool off...
It was another scorcher for the area. Highs were well into the 90s, even close to triple digits.
Cold front swings in…
We will hang on to this summer pattern through tonight. Highs Wednesday will roll back to the 80s, which is near to above normal.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Thursday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will be in place through the week.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden