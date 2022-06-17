Hot weather will remain in the area.

Dry and warmer weather will begin this weekend...
Plenty of sunshine to end the work week brought highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is also more sunny skies to take us through the weekend.
Father’s Day heat…
Partly cloudy skies will allow highs to reach into the middle to upper 80s. Dry weather will take us through Father’s Day.
Showers return for the middle of next week...
The next chance of rain would appear to hold off until next Wednesday night and Thursday. Enjoy what will be a nice stretch of sunny and seasonal temperatures.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden