An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch follows. Heat index values will reach above 105°. Read here for more about the heat...
Hot week continues.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today