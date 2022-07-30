Hot Weekend

Pleasant end to the work week…
Highs on Friday were in the 70s to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. All in all it was a bonus day!
A nice stretch of weather...
Quiet weather will dominate the Coulee Region weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s. Then expect further heating for much of next week.
Rain next week…
There is a chance of light showers Sunday night and again on Wednesday night.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first half of August.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden