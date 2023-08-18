Hotter weather coming.

End of the week…
An Air Quality Alert Is in effect until 11 PM this evening for Wisconsin; a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday in western portions of the viewing area. After yesterday’s 70s in the La Crosse area, warmer southerly breezes will be bringing more heat. Friday showed 70s to lower 80s. Even hotter weather is yet to come.
Hotter weather will win out…
All signs are pointing to 90-degree heat this upcoming weekend and into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region may experience near normal temperatures.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden