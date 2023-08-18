 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be cancelled
at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should still reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hotter weather coming.

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will experience a stretch of 90-degree heat.

End of the week…

An Air Quality Alert Is in effect until 11 PM this evening for Wisconsin; a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday in western portions of the viewing area. After yesterday’s 70s in the La Crosse area, warmer southerly breezes will be bringing more heat. Friday showed 70s to lower 80s. Even hotter weather is yet to come.

Air Quality Alert xo (2).png
Football Games of the week - Kyle alt..png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-18T152823.024.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-08-18T152829.834.png

Hotter weather will win out…

All signs are pointing to 90-degree heat this upcoming weekend and into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.

Weekend Planner xo (39).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-18T152820.800.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region may experience near normal temperatures.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-18T152825.748.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

