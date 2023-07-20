 Skip to main content
Hotter weather is coming.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will warm up over the next week or so.

Warming weather coming…

It was a cloudy and cool afternoon on Thursday. Highs were in the 70s, but more warming is expected to develop over the next several days.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-20T154145.767.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-20T154151.036.png

Chances of showers...

A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for Friday night and Saturday, but only scattered showers and t-showers are expected. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the weekend.

Weekend Planner xo (37).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-20T154147.173.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-20T154148.963.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

