Hotter weather is coming.

Warming weather coming…
It was a cloudy and cool afternoon on Thursday. Highs were in the 70s, but more warming is expected to develop over the next several days.
Chances of showers...
A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for Friday night and Saturday, but only scattered showers and t-showers are expected. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the weekend.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden