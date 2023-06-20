 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence
of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hotter weather is taking over.

  • Updated
  • 0

The weather pattern is shaping into a mid-season pattern. July is approaching and heat is building. Read here for the latest.

