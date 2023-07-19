Hotter weather

Warming weather…
Highs are rebounding back into the 80s this week and we shall see more of the same for this weekend. There will be a chance of t-showers this evening, and a few could be heavy.
Dry stretch of weather...
Thursday through Saturday should show sunny skies and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s. There will be chances of t-storms on Sunday.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden