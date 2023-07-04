Humid 4th of July

Warm and humid Fourth of July...
Much needed rainfall occurred last night. Up to 2 inches fell. Temperatures have fallen a bit with the rain and clouds.
Rain is due to arrive...
Scattered t-showers are still possible into Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden