Humid 4th of July

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region is humid for the 4th of July.

Warm and humid Fourth of July...

Much needed rainfall occurred last night. Up to 2 inches fell. Temperatures have fallen a bit with the rain and clouds.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-04T155019.905.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-04T155023.794.png

Rain is due to arrive...

Scattered t-showers are still possible into Wednesday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-04T155025.797.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

