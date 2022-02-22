Ice and snow to cause travel headaches

A slow-moving storm system continues to impact the upper Midwest today.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 6 p.m. for the entire Coulee Region.
Even though temperatures have been below freezing, there is warmer air in the atmosphere that is causing snowflakes to melt. This results in raindrops reaching the ground and freezing on contact. As we go towards midday, this warm layer will start to erode, leading to a transition to sleet and then all snow. Small hail and lightning are possible south of I-90. Things will wrap up this evening.
As for accumulations, expect up to 2 inches of snow south of I-90 and up to 5 inches north of I-90. Up to a tenth of an inch is possible south of I-90. North of I-90, expect a glaze of ice.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the single digits tonight with sub-zero wind chills.
Temperatures will remain cold on Wednesday, but at least we will see dry conditions. Our next chance for precipitation will come on Thursday in the form of snow. A few inches are possible.