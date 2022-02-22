 Skip to main content
...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning...

.A wintry mix of precipitation was found across the area this
morning. Mainly snow was found in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa...with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of
Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice
accumulations were occurring.

As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change
over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across
southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to
two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas,
with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to
Medford, Wisconsin line.

Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main
roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

Ice and snow to cause travel headaches

A slow-moving storm system continues to impact the upper Midwest today. 

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 6 p.m. for the entire Coulee Region.  

Even though temperatures have been below freezing, there is warmer air in the atmosphere that is causing snowflakes to melt. This results in raindrops reaching the ground and freezing on contact. As we go towards midday, this warm layer will start to erode, leading to a transition to sleet and then all snow. Small hail and lightning are possible south of I-90. Things will wrap up this evening. 

As for accumulations, expect up to 2 inches of snow south of I-90 and up to 5 inches north of I-90. Up to a tenth of an inch is possible south of I-90. North of I-90, expect a glaze of ice. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the single digits tonight with sub-zero wind chills. 

Temperatures will remain cold on Wednesday, but at least we will see dry conditions. Our next chance for precipitation will come on Thursday in the form of snow. A few inches are possible. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

