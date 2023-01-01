Impactful winter storm on the horizon

Patchy fog continues this morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
A winter storm arrives Monday afternoon and lingers through Wednesday morning. Ice and snow accumulations are possible. Prepare for travel impacts.
We dry out during the second half of the week with colder temperatures in the twenties. Rain and snow is possible Friday night into next weekend with highs in the 30s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt