Improving air quality while staying sunny

Finally!! A break in this gross air arrives! Air Quality Alerts expire for the Coulee Region at noon for Thursday. As a weak boundary passes, our air aloft will push most of that gross air out of the area.
Other than improving air quality, you can expect a few clouds mixed with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for your Thursday.
Overnight we will see another slight chance of rain. The bad news with this rain is that it will not be area wide and weakens as it moves through the area. Rainfall totals will range 0-1/4" with higher end totals where storms are still present. The areas that have the best chance at seeing rain will be northwest of La Crosse.
Friday brings another good mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s continue through the weekend and temps warm to the low 90s for early next week.
A few slight chances of rain showers return for Saturday, but even then, chances are slim. These rain showers do not look to be area wide and won't bring much rain to the area.
The back half of the weekend will bring some drier weather with temps in the upper 80s. Sunshine starts early next week along with temps in the 90s.
Rain chances return toward Tuesday for the 4th of July.