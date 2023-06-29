 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will impact PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Improving air quality while staying sunny

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildfire Smoke KML and HRRR-1686092117367.png

Finally!! A break in this gross air arrives! Air Quality Alerts expire for the Coulee Region at noon for Thursday. As a weak boundary passes, our air aloft will push most of that gross air out of the area.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Other than improving air quality, you can expect a few clouds mixed with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for your Thursday.

Playground Forecast.png

Overnight we will see another slight chance of rain. The bad news with this rain is that it will not be area wide and weakens as it moves through the area. Rainfall totals will range 0-1/4" with higher end totals where storms are still present. The areas that have the best chance at seeing rain will be northwest of La Crosse.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Friday brings another good mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s continue through the weekend and temps warm to the low 90s for early next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

A few slight chances of rain showers return for Saturday, but even then, chances are slim. These rain showers do not look to be area wide and won't bring much rain to the area.

The back half of the weekend will bring some drier weather with temps in the upper 80s. Sunshine starts early next week along with temps in the 90s.

Rain chances return toward Tuesday for the 4th of July.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you