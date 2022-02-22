Improving weather as storm moves away

Winter storm means slippery roads...
A low pressure system in Northern Illinois has spread a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow over the area. Amounts of snow fell in the range of 1 to 3 inches and roads became very slippery. Highs today were stuck in the teens and 20s.
Improving weather tonight...
Northwesterly winds will bring drier and colder weather to the area tonight and Wednesday. The snow ends this evening and mostly cloudy skies will remain through Friday.
More snow Thursday...
Another weather system will move through on Thursday and Thursday night. 2 or 3 inches of snow will fall and roads will become slippery. Keep an eye on the forecast for Thursday for any changes that may crop up.
Dry weather moves in Friday…
A drier weather pattern develops by the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will mostly stay below normal to finish the month of February.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for early March are favoring above normal weather for the southern part of the nation, and below normal for the Pacific Northwest.
Have a safe evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden