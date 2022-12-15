In the wake of the winter storm

Stormy weather…
A powerful storm brought rain and snow to parts of the Upper Midwest. Up to 9” fell to the northeast of the La Crosse area. Today’s highs were stuck in the 30s.
In the wake of the system…
Snow showers continue to wrap into the area, so expect more snow showers and the potential for slippery roads. An inch or 2 is possible tonight, and lighter snow showers will stick around into Friday.
Temperatures this week and weekend…
Readings are expected to be in the 20s and 30s for Friday, but from then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far southwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden