Increasing clouds overnight leads to a rainy Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

A beautiful end to the week

High pressure was in control today, with sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise into the 70s across the Coulee Region. 

DMA - Highs Today.png

Weekend will be cooler and wetter

Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png

A frontal boundary will trigger showers beginning after midnight and continuing into Saturday. The bulk of the rain will stay along and south of I-90. There will be breaks in the rain, but the clouds will hold tight throughout the day. Due to the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, which is below average.

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full.png

Thunderstorms are possible late Saturday. The good news is that we won't be expecting severe weather. Showers linger into Sunday morning, with warmer temperatures in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday night. Isolated spots south of I-90 could pick up around 1 inch of rain. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

Active weather continues

We kick off the upcoming week with yet more showers on Monday morning. We have a nice break from the wet weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Showers will return Tuesday night, and the rain will last through the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://www.wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

