Increasing clouds overnight leads to a rainy Saturday

A beautiful end to the week
High pressure was in control today, with sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise into the 70s across the Coulee Region.
Weekend will be cooler and wetter
Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures cooling into the 50s.
A frontal boundary will trigger showers beginning after midnight and continuing into Saturday. The bulk of the rain will stay along and south of I-90. There will be breaks in the rain, but the clouds will hold tight throughout the day. Due to the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, which is below average.
Thunderstorms are possible late Saturday. The good news is that we won't be expecting severe weather. Showers linger into Sunday morning, with warmer temperatures in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday night. Isolated spots south of I-90 could pick up around 1 inch of rain.
Active weather continues
We kick off the upcoming week with yet more showers on Monday morning. We have a nice break from the wet weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Showers will return Tuesday night, and the rain will last through the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.