Increasing clouds tonight, showers and thunderstorms on Mother's Day

  • Updated
High pressure allowed for abundant sunshine today with high temperatures topping out in the 70s across the Coulee Region.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker.

Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive around midday lingering through the early afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby. Highs will be cooler in the 60s thanks to all the cloud cover. 

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday night.

Highs will be above average in the 80s and 90s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

