Increasing daylight and increasing temperatures heading into the new year

  • Updated
  • 0
Daylight Tracker 2019.png

After the Winter Solstice on December 21st, daylight began increasing as we head toward the Summer Solstice on June 21st!

The Coulee Region will only see about 8 hours and 56 minutes on Wednesday. This will increase roughly 1 minute per day until we get to spring, we will then see 2~3 minutes added per day! Daylight slowly goes back down after June 21st, which we are 175 days away from!

Coffee Forecast - Today.png

You may only need the medium coffee Wednesday morning! Temps are already in the 20s! You can even expect high temperatures in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Wednesday night brings us a few more clouds with a slight chance of rain or snow. This shouldn't lead to many impacts as lows will only be in the mid 30s. Most precipitation, if not all will fall as rain and only total to a few tenths of an inch.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danthur.png

More rain/mix chances arrive Thursday morning as highs reach near 41. Just like Wednesday night, impacts will be minimal and rain totals won't be much more than a few hundredths of an inch.

Friday will stay dry under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Similar highs swing by over the weekend with a few more drops/flakes on Saturday. Sunday stays dry before increasing rain/mix chances arrive early next week.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

One thing to keep tracking would be the exact location and what type of precipitation is set to fall with this next system. Stay tuned!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

