Increasing rain chances through the weekend making for a soggy Saturday

Thursday left us with another sunshine filled day and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Big changes return to the forecast though as we work our way into Friday.
You can expect Friday to give us plenty of sunshine as we get to work, but clouds will increase as the day moves on. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a muggy feel.
Friday night will continue with the uptick in clouds and rain chances as early as 8p.m. though this chance is slight. More moderate chances arrive by 2a.m. Saturday. Showers will be moving along a cold front that will give us cooler, drier air and even showers through a majority of the weekend. Lows will be toward 59°.
Scattered showers become likely through the mid-morning hours on Saturday. We can expect light to moderate rainfall and even an embedded thunderstorm in a few showers, highs will be near 70.
Rainfall totals through Saturday will add up to 1/4" to 1", but higher totals could be possible through the rest of the weekend as more rain comes our way on Sunday and Monday. Isolated higher totals will be 1"+ on Saturday.
Sunday brings us more scattered showers with a few brief breaks in the day. We will also be the coolest on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers will track into Monday with a slight chance as the low pressure system that gave us this rain finally moves out of the area.
Drier and more seasonable weather returns by Tuesday.