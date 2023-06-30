 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued
an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Particulates and Ozone.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Independence Day weekend trends hot and mostly dry

  • Updated
  • 0
Copy-Paste Forecast.png

First off, happy 4th of July Weekend!!

Day Planner Eve - Loggers 4cast.png

Heading into Friday, it's a copy and paste forecast! We will see some sunshine to start the day ahead of increasing clouds later. Highs will once again be very warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Just like late Thursday, showers and possible storms move across the area for Friday evening. Timing looks like 4-5pm, but best chances will be south of I-90. A few more spotty sprinkles will push through the overnight hours Friday.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

Saturday trends drier, yet cloudier though. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday brings a similar forecast as most rain dodges the Coulee Region and would not be area wide if it moved through.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Temperature Trend.png

More sunshine on Monday with really warm highs.

For the 4th of July though, our next rain chances return late. These showers do look widespread, and we have increasing confidence of seeing these showers toward the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

