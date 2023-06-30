Independence Day weekend trends hot and mostly dry

First off, happy 4th of July Weekend!!
Heading into Friday, it's a copy and paste forecast! We will see some sunshine to start the day ahead of increasing clouds later. Highs will once again be very warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Just like late Thursday, showers and possible storms move across the area for Friday evening. Timing looks like 4-5pm, but best chances will be south of I-90. A few more spotty sprinkles will push through the overnight hours Friday.
Saturday trends drier, yet cloudier though. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday brings a similar forecast as most rain dodges the Coulee Region and would not be area wide if it moved through.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
More sunshine on Monday with really warm highs.
For the 4th of July though, our next rain chances return late. These showers do look widespread, and we have increasing confidence of seeing these showers toward the middle of next week.