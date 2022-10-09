Isolated showers this afternoon, thunderstorms possible midweek

We are wrapping up the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 60s with light west northwesterly winds. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Monday is Columbus Day, and we will have to contend with fog in the morning. The fog will quickly clear, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Monday night's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Some spots could hit 70 degrees on Tuesday thanks to southerly breezes. There is a slim possibility of rain. As a cold front approaches Tuesday night, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is no threat of severe weather at this time.
On Wednesday, there will be a few isolated showers and a temperature drop to the low 60s. Isolated showers finish Wednesday night, with temperatures falling into the 30s.
On Thursday, the Coulee Region will experience a significant drop in temperature, with highs only hitting the 40s and lower 50s. It will also be breezy.
The dry weather will continue into next weekend, with a blast of cold air arriving on Sunday.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt