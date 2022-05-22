Isolated showers today, chance of frost tonight

It will be a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s along with frost possible. Afternoon showers are possible today with high temperatures in the 60s. There is another chance of frost tonight as skies clear and temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.
A nice start to the upcoming week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week.
High temperatures will be on the rebound going into the upcoming week with highs in the 80s next weekend.