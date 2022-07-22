 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Isolated storms wrap up the week, strong to severe storms possible on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Thursday turned out to be a beautiful day after some morning showers.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfri.png

As we get into Friday we will see some big changes back into the forecast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger around the Coulee Region through our morning hours.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

We will have a brief break from showers before a few more showers try and make their way into our evening. We have a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms on Friday.

State - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - GFS 25kmfri.png

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s. Rainfall totals on Friday will range from 0-1/4". Areas that see thunderstorms can expect 1/4"+.

Friday night will dry up a bit before showers become likely into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Saturday morning will start off dry, which will be a good time to go to a local county fair before we see showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be near 90. Keep in mind that, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

Showers and storms return as early as 1p.m. Saturday, making it to La Crosse by 2-3p.m. Some storms can become strong to severe. Nearly all of the Coulee Region is under a level 3 risk of strong to severe storms. Threats include; strong & damaging winds, damaging hail, heavy rain and possible tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

State - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - GFS 25km.png

Storms will continue into Saturday night. Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday will range from 1/4" to 1", isolated totals could add up to 2"+.

As we head into Sunday we will see more changes. Cooler, dryer air will take over after the cold front that gave us Saturday's storms passes. Sunday will make for a great day to head over to a local county fair! Highs will be in the low 80s and under and partly cloudy sky. More dry weather comes on by on Monday with highs near 80.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Our next chance of rain returns on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you