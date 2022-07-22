Isolated storms wrap up the week, strong to severe storms possible on Saturday

Thursday turned out to be a beautiful day after some morning showers.
As we get into Friday we will see some big changes back into the forecast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger around the Coulee Region through our morning hours.
We will have a brief break from showers before a few more showers try and make their way into our evening. We have a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms on Friday.
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s. Rainfall totals on Friday will range from 0-1/4". Areas that see thunderstorms can expect 1/4"+.
Friday night will dry up a bit before showers become likely into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday morning will start off dry, which will be a good time to go to a local county fair before we see showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be near 90. Keep in mind that, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Showers and storms return as early as 1p.m. Saturday, making it to La Crosse by 2-3p.m. Some storms can become strong to severe. Nearly all of the Coulee Region is under a level 3 risk of strong to severe storms. Threats include; strong & damaging winds, damaging hail, heavy rain and possible tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Storms will continue into Saturday night. Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday will range from 1/4" to 1", isolated totals could add up to 2"+.
As we head into Sunday we will see more changes. Cooler, dryer air will take over after the cold front that gave us Saturday's storms passes. Sunday will make for a great day to head over to a local county fair! Highs will be in the low 80s and under and partly cloudy sky. More dry weather comes on by on Monday with highs near 80.
Our next chance of rain returns on Tuesday through Wednesday.