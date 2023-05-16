It's a copy and paste forecast heading into the middle of the week

If you liked Monday, you'll love Tuesday! You will also be hearing that even as we get into Wednesday as sunshine will again be in the forecast.
A difference from Monday into Tuesday will be that highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s. We will also see a few less clouds than Monday.
Tuesday night will get cool again with lows in the upper 40s near La Crosse and a few spots in Central WI reaching the upper 30s.
Highs will be cooler into the low 70s on Wednesday, but sunshine will be prominent.
Thursday will start calm ahead of showers and storms returning in the afternoon and evening. There are a few uncertainties with how much rainfall we could see, but for now, we could see 0.5" to 1.5".
Friday will start with rain ahead of a dry and pleasant weekend ahead.