It's the weekend!

End of week rain...
Friday showed t-storms for the evening. There were t-storms with hail and gusty winds as the main threats. Highs were in the middle to upper 80s.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for the entire country.
