It's the weekend!

The Coulee Region will see a sunny start to the weekend.

End of week rain...

Highs Today xo - 2023-08-11T152133.262.png

Friday showed t-storms for the evening. There were t-storms with hail and gusty winds as the main threats. Highs were in the middle to upper 80s.

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-11T152135.878.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for the entire country.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-11T152130.497.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

