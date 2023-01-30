 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

January ends dangerously cold, but "warmer" February relief is not far

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Brace yourself... these next few days can best be described as FRIGID.

We already saw and continue to see temps in the single digits and negatives to start Monday. Wind chills Monday morning are in the negative teens and 20s.

Current Watches - All Types.png

You'll want to start the car early and wear extra layers throughout this week. We are experiencing dangerously cold wind chills that could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For that reason, we have Wind Chill Advisories until 10am Monday.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Winds won't be out of the ordinary, but strong enough to make wind chills dangerous.

Wind chills will be even colder on Tuesday morning, which could lead to more Wind Chill Advisories.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

We will see sunshine throughout most of the week, but it won't help temps warm up too much as highs will still be in the single digits on Monday.

Temps warm up slightly into the mid-teens on Tuesday with some sunshine.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

It's nearly a copy and paste forecast after Tuesday and into the first couple days of February. Sunshine & highs in the teens/low 20s.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

We cool down Friday before warming up into the low 30s on Saturday. Saturday brings a slight chance of snow late. Beyond the weekend, expect slightly warmer temps.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

