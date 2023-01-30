January ends dangerously cold, but "warmer" February relief is not far

Brace yourself... these next few days can best be described as FRIGID.
We already saw and continue to see temps in the single digits and negatives to start Monday. Wind chills Monday morning are in the negative teens and 20s.
You'll want to start the car early and wear extra layers throughout this week. We are experiencing dangerously cold wind chills that could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For that reason, we have Wind Chill Advisories until 10am Monday.
Winds won't be out of the ordinary, but strong enough to make wind chills dangerous.
Wind chills will be even colder on Tuesday morning, which could lead to more Wind Chill Advisories.
We will see sunshine throughout most of the week, but it won't help temps warm up too much as highs will still be in the single digits on Monday.
Temps warm up slightly into the mid-teens on Tuesday with some sunshine.
It's nearly a copy and paste forecast after Tuesday and into the first couple days of February. Sunshine & highs in the teens/low 20s.
We cool down Friday before warming up into the low 30s on Saturday. Saturday brings a slight chance of snow late. Beyond the weekend, expect slightly warmer temps.