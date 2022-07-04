July 4th brings the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms

Mother Nature will be bringing natural fireworks this Independence Day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely starting late morning through the early evening hours.
There is a chance that a few of them could be strong to severe, mainly this afternoon. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail.
Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds.
The good news is that the fireworks shows look safe tonight as the showers and storms will have pushed east.
Fog will develop overnight and linger into Tuesday morning.
We have another shot at severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening as another batch of showers and thunderstorms rolls through. It will also be hot and humid on Tuesday with heat index values near 100 degrees.
Wednesday also brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms which could become strong to severe.
Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend with highs in the 80s.