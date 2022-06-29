June ends with rain, but the first few days in July bring drier weather

We saw a few storms on Tuesday that became strong to severe as highs reached the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday is starting on a cool, yet foggy note. All of the Coulee Region are seeing areas of dense fog. You can expect visibilities to be reduced to virtually 0-1/4 of a mile of visibility until 8a.m. Wednesday morning.
A high pressure system will keep us calm and dry on Wednesday. You can expect sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s on your Wednesday.
As we get into the midnight hour we could see a few showers to kick off the day on Thursday. Showers will move across the northwestern side of the region before thunderstorms become possible in the evening on Thursday.
Some storms could become strong to severe as we are under a level 1 risk. Main threats would be hail, strong winds and localized heavy rainfall if storms turn severe.
Model guidance is a bit iffy on rainfall totals, but for now, you can expect a trace to half an inch of rainfall through Thursday.
As June ends on a wet note, Friday brings a dry start to July. Unfortunately, the back half of the Fourth of July Weekend brings a few shots of rain back into the forecast.