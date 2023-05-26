Keep the sunscreen close for this beautiful Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Unfortunately, frost has started off Friday morning, but only for areas toward Central Wisconsin. Most frost/freezing temperatures were in Jackson and Monroe Counties, but some cooler air has been brought down all the wat toward Boscobel!
While we will have to get through a chilly start Friday, the rest of the day looks beautiful!
You can expect highs on Friday to reach the upper 70s under a sunny sky.
Well, you know the rest of the forecast from here! It's a simple one! Sunshine and increasing high temps by the day.
Saturday: Sunny with highs near 80.
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the 80s.
The only question about Sunday is if and how many clouds roll into the forecast. I'm thinking we can expect more sunshine on Sunday.
Memorial Day: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
For the rest of next week?
A good mix of clouds and sun will carry us through the middle of the week. The big thing is going to be our heat and humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The question is whether we could hit the 90s or not.
Thursday brings our next slight chance for rain.
Enjoy the weekend!