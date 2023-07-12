Keeping it cool with chances of showers and storms

Tuesday brought a nice change of pace with sunshine and cooler temps, but shower return toward the middle of our week.
The areas that have the best chances of seeing showers and storms will be south of I-90. Rain will be on the moderate to heavy side for those south of I-90 with a few possible strong storms through the day. Totals north of I-90 could still reach up toward 1/2", but most will see less than that. Areas south of I-90 could see 1-2" of rain especially toward Prairie du Chien. There will be a steep rainfall total gradient over the area.
Highs will be slightly cooler than we saw on Tuesday in the mid 70s. There is also a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Beyond our late morning chances, our next best rain or storm chances arrive in our evening. Other than heavy rainfall, hail and winds will be our main threats if storms turn severe.
Wednesday night will calm down slightly with some more showers possible. Lows will reach the low 60s.
Thursday brings us slight chances of isolated showers and storms. Highs will bounce back to the low 80s.
The weather stays unsettled into Friday with moderate chances of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.
Some good news for us as of Wednesday morning is that Saturday is trending drier and sunnier!
Beyond that, a few more slight chances wrap up the weekend.