Kicking off the holiday weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms

A warm front will approach the region aiding in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. It won't be a washout and we are not expecting any severe weather. Breezy southerly winds will allow for above average temperatures of near 80 degrees.
Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with mild temperatures in the 60s. A warm, breezy, and humid Sunday is on tap as temperatures rise to the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the 70s.
A hot, humid, and breezy Memorial Day is on tap as highs near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm early in the day north of I-90. Remember to drink plenty of water and to put on sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans. A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with a few becoming strong to severe. We will continue to monitor the trends. Tuesday brings a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s. A cooling trend is expected going into the end of the week.