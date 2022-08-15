 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Kicking off the work week cool and cloudy

What a gloomy weekend it was! Cloudy with fall-like temperatures stuck around through Sunday.

A high pressure system will hover over the Coulee Region early Monday which will lead with clear skies and cool low temperatures. With this mixture we are seeing Dense Fog Advisories throughout the Coulee Region.

You can expect dense fog to stick around through 9a.m. Monday until temps start to increase. When heading out, take your time as visibility can be less than 1/4 mile at times.

Once fog departs, you can expect another day with cooler highs in the upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A low pressure system coming from Nebraska and South Dakota will travel further to the east towards Iowa, but the Coulee Region won't see anything from this system. Instead, we will see a few spotty showers along or north of I-90 and that will be late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, Monday night will be cool and cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday doesn't look too bad! We will see a few less clouds than Monday with highs finally reaching 80 again.

Wednesday will be another good one with highs in the low 80s and a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, we will see a slight chance of rain returning overnight Wednesday.

Thursday will start nice before showers and thunderstorms return in the afternoon. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases into the weekend, but no organized severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

