Labor Day stays sunny ahead of increasing humidity and temps on Wednesday

Labor Day weekend has been great so far, with comfortable temps and humidity.
Luckily for us, Labor Day brings more of the same!
You can expect the holiday to bring a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the upper 70s. Summer's last stretch will also be very comfortable with low humidity. September 5th is also the first day that La Crosse's average high temperatures fall below 80 heading into autumn. La Crosse's average high temp is now at 79°.
Temperatures will be on the rise through the middle of the week. It all starts on Tuesday where highs will reach 80 once again. We will see a mostly sunny sky heading into Tuesday as well!
More sunshine sticks around the forecast on Wednesday, but temps and humidity will be on the rise. Highs will reach the mid 80s with dewpoints in the 60s.
Thursday brings nearly the same forecast as Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
Friday will start calm, but rain will return to the forecast through the overnight. A few more rain chances follow into the weekend.