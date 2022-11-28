Last few days of November push toward winter with snow chances and cold temps

Get the shovels and salt out, we've got wintry weather approaching!
Heading into Monday, we don't have much to complain about. Highs will reach the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will increase as we head into the overnight hours.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the mid 30s.
A few rain showers will pop up into our Tuesday morning, but snow can't be ruled out for areas northwest of La Crosse. Those areas northwest of La Crosse are also where a heavier band of snow is set to pass through.
There is high confidence that the Coulee Region will be getting rain/snow on Tuesday. That rain will convert into a wintry mix and even snow into the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 40s.
The thing to keep an eye on with this system is where exactly that band of snow will fall as it travels further northeast. Confidence is highest near Minneapolis and northwest portions of the Coulee Region.
Snowfall totals for the Coulee Region will range anywhere from a trace to upwards of 4". La Crosse could see up to 2", but higher totals are possible northwest where they could see 1-3" and lower totals southeast toward a trace to 2".
The other thing with this system is the wet/snowy roads will likely freeze late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. This will lead to travel impacts. Do not drive unless you have to, if you do have to, plan accordingly. You can plan accordingly by preparing a winter car kit or leaving early for your commute. It is also recommended to know the road conditions before you go and to take your time.
That snow tapers off as we head into the midnight hour and begin Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring gusty winds and decreasing temps as highs only reach the mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
As we get into Meteorological Winter on Thursday, temps will fall closer to average, while staying dry.