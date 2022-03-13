 Skip to main content
Last week of winter shaping up to be mild with chances of rain and snow

  • Updated
Pleasant end to the weekend

High pressure brought nice conditions today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

Next Weather Maker

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker. A low pressure system will deliver a light rain/snow mix to areas north of I-90 on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. 

Big Warm Up

High pressure builds in with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days as southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s. The cold front will bring highs back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of the week.  

Active end to the week

It is looking like a wet St. Patrick's Day with rain in the forecast. Expect snow to mix in Thursday night and linger into Friday. 

The official start of spring is Sunday. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

