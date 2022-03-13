Last week of winter shaping up to be mild with chances of rain and snow

Pleasant end to the weekend
High pressure brought nice conditions today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Next Weather Maker
Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker. A low pressure system will deliver a light rain/snow mix to areas north of I-90 on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Big Warm Up
High pressure builds in with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days as southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s. The cold front will bring highs back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of the week.
Active end to the week
It is looking like a wet St. Patrick's Day with rain in the forecast. Expect snow to mix in Thursday night and linger into Friday.
The official start of spring is Sunday.