Late week storm system to bring wintry mix to the Coulee Region

It's a foggy start to your Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Crawford, Richland, and Vernon counties. Visibilities below 1/2 mile are possible. The fog could also create slippery roadways. Slow down and allow extra drive time this morning.

Conditions will improve by midday, with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the 30s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures bottom out in the teens.

Areas of fog are possible again Thursday morning. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a low pressure system. A wintry mix is possible late in the day on Thursday before transitioning over to all snow Thursday night and Friday morning. A glaze of ice could form in areas that see freezing rain. A few inches of snow are possible, with higher amounts south of I-90.

More snow is possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday. Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more wintry weather.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

