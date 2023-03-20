Leaping into spring with seasonable temperatures

Happy Spring! The Vernal Equinox or the Spring Equinox is Monday at 4:24pm. This is what most consider the official start of spring!
Luckily for us, spring-like temperatures are in the forecast. We could even hit the low 50s several times this week.
Starting off on Monday, you can expect a mix between clouds and sunshine. At times, the sun could struggle to make its way between clouds in the morning, but I think we will see a good bit of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and depending on how much sunshine we see, we could even hit the low 50s!
A pretty similar forecast arrives on Tuesday. The main similarity will be those "warmer" temperatures in the upper 40s. A difference is that a few showers will be possible.
To break things down, a weak wave will try and push a few snow/rain showers across the region late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon. This will result in little to no accumulation. 0-trace amounts of snow will be possible, and rain amounts will be near the same.
Wednesday brings another similar forecast to Tuesday. Highs will be near 50, but a few more chances of rain or snow will be possible. Even with Wednesday's slight chances, snow totals will be of trace amounts and rain will be up to a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.
Our next biggest rain or snow chance will arrive by Thursday. Here we could see around 1-3", but there is still time for Thursday's forecast to change. Rainfall equivalent rain totals will be near 1/4" to 1/2" on Thursday. Highs will be coolest on Thursday in the low 40s.
Finally, we dry out a bit heading into the weekend.