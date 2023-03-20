 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaping into spring with seasonable temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
First Day of Spring.png

Happy Spring! The Vernal Equinox or the Spring Equinox is Monday at 4:24pm. This is what most consider the official start of spring!

Luckily for us, spring-like temperatures are in the forecast. We could even hit the low 50s several times this week.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Starting off on Monday, you can expect a mix between clouds and sunshine. At times, the sun could struggle to make its way between clouds in the morning, but I think we will see a good bit of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and depending on how much sunshine we see, we could even hit the low 50s!

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

A pretty similar forecast arrives on Tuesday. The main similarity will be those "warmer" temperatures in the upper 40s. A difference is that a few showers will be possible.

To break things down, a weak wave will try and push a few snow/rain showers across the region late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon. This will result in little to no accumulation. 0-trace amounts of snow will be possible, and rain amounts will be near the same.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday brings another similar forecast to Tuesday. Highs will be near 50, but a few more chances of rain or snow will be possible. Even with Wednesday's slight chances, snow totals will be of trace amounts and rain will be up to a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Our next biggest rain or snow chance will arrive by Thursday. Here we could see around 1-3", but there is still time for Thursday's forecast to change. Rainfall equivalent rain totals will be near 1/4" to 1/2" on Thursday. Highs will be coolest on Thursday in the low 40s.

Finally, we dry out a bit heading into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you