Light snow could make for slippery travel on Wednesday, then the temperature roller coaster arrives

As the title suggest, light snow showers will be the story for our Wednesday.
These light snow showers won't add up to much but will still create hazardous travel. There have even been a few reports of freezing fog out there, so take it slow if heading out.
Snow showers will be light and periodic throughout Wednesday. Most of us will see breaks in snow until our evening snow chances increase. These showers will still be light and will lead to slippery conditions on roads into Wednesday evening.
More snow showers will linger into Wednesday night before departing Thursday morning. Snow will not add up to much, ranging trace-2".
Thursday will start us off with clouds and cooler temps as winds come out of the north briefly.
Friday will bring a similar forecast to what we see on Wednesday. A few snow showers will spill into the Coulee Region and give us a trace to 2" for additional totals. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 30s with winds out of the south.
Some changes arrive on Saturday as another snow chance passes through. Most of our chance on Saturday looks to be along and south of I-90, but we could still see an inch or two of snow then. Totals for La Cross look similar to our past few chances (trace-2").
The other big story over the weekend will be these very cold temps. If you remember how temps were before Christmas, it will be like that. Highs will be in the teens and lows will be in the negatives. More of these spill into early next week.