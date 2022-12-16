 Skip to main content
...Slippery Travel This Morning...

With periods of light snow overnight, roads are lightly snow
covered this morning. Untreated roads are especially slick and
slippery this morning. Some accidents have occurred along I-90 in
southeast Minnesota overnight.

Motorists should exercise caution while traveling this morning.
Anticipate slippery driving conditions, take it slow, check on
road conditions before departing, and allow extra time to reach
your destination.

Light snow on Friday, then bitter cold as arctic air takes over

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

If you liked Thursday, you'll enjoy Friday. More snow is in the forecast and while we will see less than we did on Thursday, we will still see slippery and snow-covered roads.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Friday starts with light snow showers that will continue to be on and off throughout the day. Winds will also gust up toward 20-25mph that will blow some snow on roads and reduce visibility.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansat.png

Snowfall totals won't add up to much. A trace to 2" is what most of the Coulee Region will see through Friday with a possible 1-3" on the eastern side of the Mississippi. This powdery snow will still make for messy roads, so be sure to give the plows some space as they work on Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

Friday night brings moderate chances of light snow showers with lows toward 20°. With lows dipping below freezing, wet/slushy roads can refreeze overnight.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Finally, the weekend!! A few snow showers make way into our Saturday morning but looks to depart into the afternoon as this winter storm finally stops bugging us. Highs will be toward the mid 20s.

Sunshine on Sunday? We could see a little! It has been a while since we've seen the sun, which we will need since temps begin plummeting next week.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Though we could see a little sun, we will still have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs near 17°.

FORECAST LOWS.png

A few snow chances start the new week with highs in the teens. Highs quickly go from the double digits and lows go form the positives to the negative as arctic air moves in.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

