Light snow tonight, mild temperatures Sunday

Cold start to the weekend
It was a cold day, with high temperatures rising into the 20s, which is below normal for this time of year. We had abundant sunshine, but that will change tonight as we have increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker.
Light snow overnight
A clipper system will deliver light snow to the Coulee Region tonight, mainly east of the Mississippi River. The snow should end before daybreak Sunday. A trace to a few tenths of an inch of snow is possible.
Spring Forward
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so remember to turn your clocks forward one hour before going to bed tonight!
Mild end to the weekend
Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with temperatures rising into the upper 40s in the afternoon. We will have an increase in clouds heading into Sunday night ahead of our next weather maker.
Active start to the week
Another system impacting the region on Monday will provide a mixture of rain and snow, mainly north of I-90. A few tenths of an inch of snow is possible.
Significant warm up ahead
High pressure builds in with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days as southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s on Wednesday. The cold front will bring highs back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Friday.