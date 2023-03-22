Light snow tonight

Stationary front in place…
A weak stationary front has set up shop over the area, and we can expect increasing chances of light snow showers tonight. Amounts will be light and not likely to cause too many issues.
Highs Wednesday…
We had a mix of sun and clouds today with highs topping out mainly in the 40s to lower 50s. We won’t vary too much from those for the rest of the week.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last few days of March and early April.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden