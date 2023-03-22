Light snow tonight

 Skip to main content
The Coulee Region will see nice weather this week.

Stationary front in place…

A weak stationary front has set up shop over the area, and we can expect increasing chances of light snow showers tonight. Amounts will be light and not likely to cause too many issues.

DMA - Snow Depth xo (17).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-03-22T154809.960.png

Highs Wednesday…

We had a mix of sun and clouds today with highs topping out mainly in the 40s to lower 50s. We won’t vary too much from those for the rest of the week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-22T154805.530.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last few days of March and early April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-22T154808.001.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

