Looking a bit more like Spring into the middle of the week

Get ready! Are you ready?!?! We have a shot at hitting the 50s for highs as early as Wednesday this week! Such excitement can't be held back on a Tuesday morning.
Getting through Tuesday, you can expect a bitter cold start, so bundle up. We may be shedding off the coat by the afternoon though as highs meet the upper 30s. Highs will be a bit warmer than Monday's but will feel a bit better too thanks to abundant sunshine!
Tuesday night will bring lows in the mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will continuously increase by Wednesday.
Speaking of Wednesday, highs in the 50s? Depending on sunshine and our southerly winds, we could be looking at the 50s. For right now, highest confidence in temperatures is in the upper 40s. Clouds will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Wednesday.
Rain showers return Thursday. Most precip on Thursday will stay as rain thanks to warmer temps in the 40s. It is still a bit too early to determine rainfall totals, but I'd put us somewhere between 1/4" to 1" of rainfall based on our current conditions.
Rain will convert into snow as arctic air returns to the forecast on Friday. Just like with our rainfall forecast, it is too early to predict accurate snowfall amounts. For now, 1-5" of snow cannot be ruled out on Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Cool air and light snow linger on Saturday before a drier and warmer start next week.