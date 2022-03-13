 Skip to main content
Looking ahead: warming temperatures with chances of rain and snow

Mild end to the weekend

Expect mostly sunny skies as we wrap up the weekend with temperatures rising into the upper 40s in the afternoon. We will have an increase in clouds heading into tonight as a storm system pushes in providing a chance of rain and snow, mainly north of I-90. 

Active start to the week

The storm system continues impacting the region on Monday with a mixture of rain and snow, mainly north of I-90. A few tenths of an inch of snow is possible.

Significant warm up ahead

High pressure builds in with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days as southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s on Wednesday. The cold front will bring highs back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Friday. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

